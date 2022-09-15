Gauri Khan confirms Koffee With Karan S7 appearance; is she coming with Suhana and SRK? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana

Gauri Khan is in the spotlight lately. Thanks to her notable feature in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, her new chat show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan and now her confirmation on Koffee With Karan S7. The Bollywood celebrity recently confirmed that she will be appearing on her friend Karan Johar's show this season.

Even before she confirmed, rumours were rife that would grace the Koffee couch with her husband and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and their daughter Suhana. While the celebs have been mum about it, during a conversation with Mirchi Plus, Gauri confirmed that she is indeed coming to chat show. However, to fans' dismay her daughter and SRK won't accompany her. Keeping the details privy, she said, “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.”

For the unversed, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives feature Gauri's close friends -- Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari.

Talking about Gauri Khan's show, the celebrity who has more than 15 years of experience in interior designing and a star-studded client list will be spicing up the homes of some popular faces.

In a video shared by her husband SRK, Gauri shares the names of the guests that would be coming to her show. These names are -- Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra, and more's houses. Her guests share what they are looking for in their houses. While Farah requests aesthetics in her room, Malaika said she wants to surprise her son with all clutter gone.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan, Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, were the latest ones to share the couch on the chat show. They discussed marriage, relationships and competition in the industry.

The guests were also seen broaching the controversial subject of emotional and sexual infidelity. The two stars vehemently opposed both with Varun reminding Karan Johar that he has no room for such misconduct owing to a new addition to his life who can alert his wife about his wrongdoings.

