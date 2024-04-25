Pakistan SHOCKER: Man kills friend in Karachi for eating burger intended for his girlfriend

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Karachi: In a shocking incident, a man in Pakistan's city of Karachi allegedly murdered his friend for taking a bite of the burger he had ordered for his girlfriend, according to local reports. The investigation has been concluded by police authorities regarding the incident that unfolded on February 8 in the Defence Phase 5 area in Karachi and a detailed report has been compiled.

The accused was identified as Daniyal Nazir, the son of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar, who entered into a heated conflict with his friend Ali Keerio, the son of a sessions judge, after the latter purposefully ate the burger intended for Daniyal's girlfriend. According to the probe, Daniyal had invited his girlfriend Shazia to his residence on the fateful day.

His friend Keerio and his brother Ahmer were also present on the occasion. Daniyal ordered two burgers for himself and Shazia to enjoy. However, a dispute arose when Keerio allegedly consumed a portion of one of the burgers, triggering a furious reaction from Daniyal. In a fit of rage, Daniyal grabbed a guard's rifle and shot Keerio, inflicting severe injuries.

Keerio succumbed to his wounds while on his way to treatment in a hospital. The investigative officer concluded the inquiry and submitted the report to senior officials, holding the police officer's son responsible for the crime. Daniyal is currently detained and awaiting trial in a court, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, Karachi has seen a notable escalation in robbery-related fatalities this year alone, totalling 56, with over 200 individuals injured thus far. In comparison, the corresponding period last year saw 25 fatalities and 110 injuries due to resistance against robberies. In 2023 overall, the figures were alarmingly higher, with 108 deaths and 469 injuries resulting from similar circumstances.

Karachi police have engaged in 425 shootouts with robbers this year, resulting in 55 dacoits being neutralised and 439 sustaining injuries. According to a report by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), the first three months of 2024 saw 22,627 reported crimes, including 59 fatalities and over 700 injuries stemming from robbery resistance.

Karachi's Police Chief, Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob, attributed a significant portion of the city's crime to outsiders, including individuals from interior Sindh and Balochistan. Yaqoob highlighted that approximately 4,00,000 "professional" beggars and criminal elements flock to Karachi during Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Addressing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other stakeholders during a meeting on April 8, Yaqoob reiterated that Karachi's crime rate was relatively modest, averaging less than one case per police station, despite the challenges posed by external criminal elements.

