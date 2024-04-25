Pakistan earthquake: Tremors of 3.2 magnitude hit Karachi and its adjoining regions, no damage reported so far

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan earthquake (FILE)

A 3.2-magnitude low earthquake struck Pakistan's Karachi city forcing people to rush out of their homes, authorities said. The quake jolted the outskirts of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to met department officials, the seismic activity originated from a depth of 12 kilometres and was felt notably in Quaidabad, Malir, Gadap and Saadi town areas all the outskirts where residents came running out of their homes.

The tremor lasted for a few seconds and left a minor crack in the wall of a house in Bahria Town, one of the large residential societies. Although no casualty has been reported from anywhere, it is after a long time that there has been no seismic activity in Pakistan’s biggest city.

Pakistan and the region, which sit along an active continental plate boundary, are often hit by earthquakes. Last year on October 16, a 3.1-magnitude mild jolted different areas of Karachi. Earlier in January this year, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan. The quake was also felt in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and in provinces in the east and northeast.

