Jacqueliene Fernandez urges fans to adopt animals and not shop, accuses breeding industry of being 'cruel'

Bollywood diva Jacqueliene Fernandez, who is also known for being an avid animal lover, has now stepped forward in support of them, urging everyone to adopt instead of shop. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a video on her story section, showcasing distressing conditions in which dogs, including two Pomeranians, one husky, and one poodle, were kept by a breeder before being rescued. She captioned the clip as, "Another reason to adopt and not shop. The animal breeding industry is cruel and often illegal."

On the work front, Jacqueliene, who was last seen on screen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. The actress will next be seen in Fateh, alongside Sonu Sood. The film, also starring Vijay Raaz, revolves around a former gangster hired to guard a young woman.

Jacqueliene will also feature in the multi-starrer flick titled Welcome to the Jungle, which is the third installment in the 'Welcome' franchise. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas this year. The first instalment of the 'Welcome' series was released in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The second instalment, titled Welcome Back, was released in 2015 and featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

Apart from this, Jacqueliene was also in the news recently for allegedly being involved in a money laundering case, also involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Recently, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed the plea moved by Bollywood diva Jacqueliene Fernandez, who sought quashing of ECIR (FIR) and supplementary chargesheet filed by ED in Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

