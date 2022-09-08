Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill dating rumours solidify after cricketer’s friend quips ‘bahut SARA pyaar’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBMANGILL, SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill dating rumours solidify

Sara Ali Khan, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in showbiz, has been hitting the headlines after she was spotted having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill. A video was shared by a TikTok user named Uzma Merchant, which went viral in no time. The footage appeared amid reports that the cricketer had ended his relationship with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. The video took the internet by storm and left fans speculating about Sara and Shubman's relationship.

The viral video showed Sara and Shubman having dinner at B-town's favourite go-to-place, Bastian. While the rumours about them have been doing the rounds on the internet, Shubman’s friend dropped another hint, fuelling the dating rumours.

On Thursday, Shubman Gill's friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh shared a post wishing him a happy birthday. But what caught everyone's attention was his intriguing caption. Sharing the post he wrote, "Happiest birthday to My Main Man, The OG, Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you, I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses, google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone @shubmangill (sic)."

The line "Bhut SARA pyaar (sic)," caused a stir on the internet, and netizens flocked to the comment section to react to the post. One user wrote, "Bohot SARA (sic)". Another user commented, "SARA ka SARA pyaar aapne hi de diya (sic)". A third user wrote, "Caption bohot sochke likha gaya hai, definitely bohot SARA pyaar (sic)".

Cricketer Ramandeep Singh also took a hilarious dig at Shubman, commenting, "Haha lovely caption (sic)".

Shubman was previously been linked to ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara. However, they reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, which sparked rumours about their breakup. Now that the Bollywood actress has been spotted with the player, fans are wondering who the 'SARA' reference was for.

