Ishaan Khatter grooves to Hrithik Roshan's 'Main aisa kyun hoon', says 'impromptu tribute to OG'

Ishaan Khatter is one of the most popular actors of the current generation. The actor made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds in 2017. Since then, the actor has improved with each performance and captured hearts with his acting chops. Ishaan enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. Apart from acting, he is known for his remarkable dancing skills. The actor frequently shares videos of his dance routines. Now, the Phone Bhoot actor has shared a dance video as a tribute to Hrithik Roshan.

On Wednesday, the Dhadak actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which he is seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan's popular song 'Main aisa kyun hoon' from the film Lakshya. In the video, Ishaan is seen in his uber cool look performing buttery smooth moves. Along with the video, he wrote, "Faaar from being as AMAZING as you were in this song sir but here’s my little impromptu tribute to the OG @hrithikroshan will work hard to live up to your encouragement."

A few hours ago, on the same day, Ishaan shared a video in which the Vikram Vedha actor is seen praising the actor. Hrithik said, "If I could dance like Ishaan Khatter, I would be very proud of Myself." In response, Ishaan wrote, "Maine abhi yeh bayan kiya tha ki aapko dekh dekh kar seekha hai!! Jab tak aapke saath dance karne ka mauka na mile tab tak aapki taareef ke layak banne ki koshish karta rahunga. You are far too generous and kind. Double the love back to you sir (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will be released in theatres on November 4.

Apart from Phone Bhoot, the actor also has Raja Menon directorial Pippa. The film stars Ishaan as Captain Balram Singh Mehta, who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan in the lead roles. The film is set to release on December 9, 2022. Besides this, the actor is also reportedly roped in for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

