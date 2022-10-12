Shah Rukh Khan hosts personal meet with fans post wrapping 'Jawan' in Chennai. See viral photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEAMSRKWARRIORS Shah Rukh Khan poses with his fans

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a big treat for a few of his lucky fans. The superstar was recently in Chennai shooting for filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’. During his stay there, his ardent admirers were given an opportunity to meet the actor. Following this, SRK met a couple of his fans at a 5-star property post-wrapping 'Jawan' shoot. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan’s managers Pooja Dadlani and Karuna Badwal set up this meet after followers of Twitter handle 'SRK Chennai FC' which goes by the name, SRKChennaiFC, connected with them.

Not just this, the actor's fans were allotted butlers to attend to them whenever need be and adhere to all their requests. Several photos and videos from the same. Shah Rukh’s Chennai fan club, posted pictures from the meet and showered love on SRK's fans. A collage of pictures shows Shah Rukh posing for pictures and selfies with his fans. Our #Chennai family with King @iamsrk. Thank You Sir & Team For Everything,” the caption to the post read.

About SRK's Jawan

Taking a pan-India route, Jawan will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023. With this film, life seems to be coming full-circle for SRK, who started his journey with the character of Abhimanyu Rai on the television show 'Fauji' which aired back in 1989. ALSO READ: INSIDE Amitabh Bachchan's birthday bash on KBC sets: Aishwarya-Aaradhya's video to Abhishek's surprise

The film seems to be laced with high-octane action sequences and talents from across Indian cinema. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara-starrer Jawan.

The teaser video unit features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages as a Spaghetti Western background score fills the frame with anticipation. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies banner, 'Jawan' is set to arrive in theatres on June 2, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, making it Shah Rukh Khan's first pan-India film.

Apart from Jawan, SRK will also be seen in 'Pathaan', which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. The film will see the superstar essaying the role of a spy. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. John Abraham is also a part of Pathaan. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone gives shoutout to Ranveer Singh during Meghan Markle's podcast amid divorce rumours

