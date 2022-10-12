INSIDE Amitabh Bachchan's birthday bash on KBC sets: Aishwarya-Aaradhya's video to Abhishek's surprise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONYLIV Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan along with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14's latest episode. While Jaya and son Abhishek surprised Amitabh on the set, his daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan sent him birthday wishes via a video message. The veteran actor and Quiz show host had no idea about the birthday special planned by the makers and his family. Not just this, Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and grandson Agastya Nanda also wished him virtually. After the surprise, Amitabh was finding it difficult to hold back his tears.

Recently, Abhishek shared a BTS video of how the Bachchan family planned the grand surprise of Amitabh's 80th birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan's post

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dasvi actor shared that it took a lot of secrecy and planning to get Big B surprised. Sharing the video, he wrote, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace. My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight's episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible. KBC on 11th October at 9 pm IST only on Sony TV."

In the video, Abhishek could be seen doing preparations with the crew members of KBC. From rehearsing on the sets to executing on stage, the junior Bachchan highlighted it all. Adding to it, Jaya Bachchan also joined the father-son duo and fed Big B his favourite dessert. All the Bachchans along with the KBC team made the 'Deewar' actor cut the cake. Take a look

Aishwarya and Aaradhya's video message

The mother-daughter, wished Big B via a video message on KBC sets. They began by greeting 'pa (father)' and 'dadaji (grandfather)' with folded hands. Wishing him together, Aiswarya and Aaradhya said, "Aapko janadin ki bohut, bohut shubhkamnaye, hum par hamesha apka ashirvad bana rahe, dher sara pyar (wishing you a very happy birthday, may we always have your blessings, sending you lots of love)." ALSO READ: Amid Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's surrogacy controversy, new parent shares cryptic post

In one of the segments, Jaya caressed Amitabh Bachchan's face, and wished him, saying, "Happy birthday, husband". She then said in Hindi, “I know everyone loves Amit ji a lot, I don’t know if I love him any less or more, but I too love him a lot.

