Shah rukh khan's quirky wish for Amitabh Bachchan is a fun video of 'ek dusre se karte hain pyaar'

Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on October 11 and occasion was made special by the fans and Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to wish the Megastar. Some celebrities shared their throwback photos with Big B and cherished the opportunity of working with him on a project, while others wished for his long and healthy life. On Tuesday, taking to his Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan shared a fun video with Bachchan and wished the 'great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman' on his birthday.

SRK wrote, "One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @'SrBachchan."

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan and SRK have starred together in many Bollywood films such as 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' and 'Bhootnath' to name a few.

Earlier in 2009, Shah Rukh Khan had also taken to the stage at an award show and revealed about how Bachchan played an important role in shaping SRK's career. The Badshah revealed that he was about 9 or 10 when he asked his parents to take him to watch Deewar. "My mother said if I get 95 percent, I will be allowed. So, I studied a lot and managed a 90 percent. Post that too, I studied well and secured ranks. Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t know this but whatever education I got, it was because of him," he shared. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Special: Jaya complaints that actor never sends her flowers or letters

As Big B smiled at him from the audience, SRK shared that he told his mother that he wanted to be a hero. To which his mother said, "Amitabh ji jaise lambe ho? Tumhara kadd abhi chota hai (You aren’t tall like Amitabh)." The actor went on to share how he worked hard to achieve his goal of becoming an actor. "My mother then told me that she wasn’t talking about his physical height but his monumental achievements. She told me that whenever you do something, you should be proud that you did it. Amitji doesn’t know that since then whatever work I have done is to assure that I keep my mother’s words and his respect."

Amitabh Bachchan and SRK's work front

Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in GoodBye, will next be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone and 'Project K'. He also has 'Uunchai' in his kitty. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

Apart from 'Pathaan', SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara.

