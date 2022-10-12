Amid Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's surrogacy controversy, new parent shares cryptic post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH SHIVAN Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan happily announced the arrival of twins earlier this week. The filmmaker took to his verified social media account to post a photo of them. As a hurricane of wishes came flooding to the celebrities, the two have now embroiled in a controversy. If reports are to be believed, the couple welcomed their children via surrogacy. The news stirred controversy as Surrogacy is illegal in India since January except for a few exceptions. Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian too reacted to this saying the state government will seek an explanation from the couple in the matter.

While the couple is yet to release an official statement about it, Vignesh Shivan did share a cryptic post on Instagram Story. "Pay attention to people that care. Who are always there. Who want better for you. They are your people." The other post he shared reads, "Everything comes to you at the right time. Be patuent. Be grateful."

Apart from this, he also thanked friends for their wishes. Taking to his Instagram Story. Vignesh shared a thank you note for Karthi. The latter had sent the couple flowers with a note that reads, "Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four - Karthi."

For the unversed, director Vignesh Shivan and his wife, actress Nayanthara, have been blessed with two baby boys, the couple announced on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Shivan shared pictures of the feet of the newborns while making the announcement.

"Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers,our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form Of two blessed babies for us."

"Need all your blessings for our Uyir (life) and Ulagam (world). Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

He also put out another post that had a line from song "Two Two Two" in his recent film, "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal".

The director, playing on the line, wrote, "I love you Two. And I love you Three."

Shivan wed Nayanthara in a grand ceremony in June this year. The wedding was attended by a host of celebrities including superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, director Mani Ratnam, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Karthi, and Jyothika.

