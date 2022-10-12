GodFather Box Office Collection: Business of Chiranjeevi's film drops, know its earnings here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GodFather

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi film which has Salman Khan's cameo had stopped at the ticket window. Almost a week after its release, the film is finding it difficult to get footfall in cinema halls. As per reports, this is not just the case with the Hindi belt, but down South too. The film is apparently falling short of box office numbers and as it enters the second week, it will get more difficult for it to gain a new audience.

GodFather Box Office Report

"The business of the film was only 2.50 crore nett on Monday after a 22 crore nett start on day one which was Wednesday. The main market is the home market and here Godfather in Nizam / Andhra will do about 60 crore which is a little better than the last film of Acharya which was last film of Acharya but that is well short of expectations," a report in Box Office India states.

The report also shares the collections of GodFather for 6 days across India. Take a look:

Hindi - 4,25,00,000

Nizam / Andhra - 50,00,00,000

Mysore / Karnataka - 4,25,00,000

Rest - 1,50,00,000 (including Telegu in hindi circuits)

TOTAL - 60,00,00,000 apprx

About GodFather

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial 'Lucifer', which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

In GodFather, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared in an extended cameo. Also, Nayanthara stars in the movie.

The film is helmed by Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary and N. V. Prasad under their companies Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. It has a music score by popular composer S Thaman. Three songs from the film have already garnered appreciation from netizens. It's a Panorama Studios release for North India in Hindi and Telugu.

Don't miss these:

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to make Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi's Double XL

New Marvel movies Deadpool 3, Avengers Secret Wars, Fantastic Four, Blade & more delayed | Deets



Latest Entertainment News