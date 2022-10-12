PS 1 Box Office Collection: Ponniyin Selvan I is all time biggest blockbuster of Tamil cinema

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ponniyin Selvan I

PS 1 Box Office Collection: Continuing its magnificent run in theatres, Mani Ratnam's dream project 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' is all time biggest blockbuster of Tamil cinema, a post by Lyca Productions claims. The film is based on eminent writer Kalki's literary classic of the same name. 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which has already entered the history books by becoming the film with the biggest-ever opening of over Rs 80 cr in Tamil cinema, has been drawing huge crowds to the theatres, where it is having a strong run.

PS 1 Box Office Report

Lyca Productions took to their verified social media to share the feats the film is achieving with each passing day. "All hail the Cholas! Catch #PS1 - the all time biggest blockbuster of Tamil cinema in theaters near you!"

The film is not only doing well domestically but overseas too. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to inform that the film is performing well in Germany. His tweet read, "At the Germany Box office, #PS1 has grossed 157,116 [ 1.25 Crs] from reported locations in 10 days (sic)."

About Ponniyin Selvan

'Ponniyin Selvan', the first part of which was released on September 30, is a story based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki. Also backed by Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, "Ponniyin Selvan-I" released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

