Deepika Padukone gives shoutout to Ranveer Singh during Meghan Markle's podcast amid divorce rumours

The power couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to have put the separation rumours to an end! For the unversed, there was a buzz that the couple has reached a rough patch in their relationship. However, there’s no truth to the speculations! Thanks to Deepika, who gave a shoutout to her husband-actor Ranveer Singh on the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's podcast.

For Markle's podcast called Archetypes, Deepika and Meghan spoke at length about the importance of mental health and how they found solace in their husbands. During their chat, Deepika revealed that numerous people were certain that she was lying about being depressed, "And so, there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company. And there were articles. They thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I’m now going to start advertising for some sort of medication."

The actress added that it's the little things that matter to her mental health journey. "It's all about the little things like just, you know, hugging my sister or late-night conversations with my husband. Those are the moments that really fill me up today."

All is well between Deepika and Ranveer

Deepika silenced the separation rumours as she talked about the happiness Ranveer will get when he will see Deepika. The actress shared that Ranveer has been away for a week due to work and now, he will be so happy to see her. "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face," she said.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 after dating for six years. They fell in love during the making of their first film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which released in 2013. Unfortunately, several reports claimed that the two have reached a rough patch in their relationship. However, with this podcast, it seems that the duo is going strong, dishing out perfect couple goals for their fans. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh shut down separation rumours with their flirtious Instagram chat

Ranveer and Deepika's professional front

Ranveer is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh reacts to being called 'Power Couple' with Deepika Padukone, says 'its ten years of us' | WATCH

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has 'Pathaan' in her kitty. The film marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan after 4 years. Apart from this, Deepika will be seen in 'The Intern' remake and 'Project k' with Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Fighter', co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

