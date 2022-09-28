Ranveer Singh says THIS about relationship with Deepika Padukone amid separation rumours | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who attended the FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 convention on Tuesday, at the event, spoke about his wife Deepika Padukone and their relationship. Amidst the ongoing rumours of a rift between the Bollywood lovebirds, Ranveer's statement brought a sense of relief to the worried fans. For a few days, social media is abuzz with reports claiming that all is not well between Ranveer and his wife Deepika. It all started when a tweet stating, "BREAKING ! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh !!!" started going viral on Twitter. When during the event he was asked about his relationship with wife Deepika, the actor was seen saying, "Touchwood...We met and started dating in 2012... so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

DeepVeer fans are delighted to know that everything is fine between Ranveer and Deepika. They have bombarded social media with their sweet wishes for the couple. One of them wrote, "I can't take my eyes off them." Another said, "Haaye nazar na lge." "Enjoy every moment with her," said another.

On several occasions, Ranveer Singh has been seen showering love and singing praises about his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. During the latest Filmfare Awards when Ranveer received the Best Actor award, he called Deepika on stage and said, "The secret to my success, my wife. Ranveer Singh, powered by Deepika Padukone."

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 after a six-year relationship. They fell in love during the making of their first film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which released in 2013.

Meanwhile, in a sad state of affairs, Deepika Padukone was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday night after she complained of uneasiness. Several tests have been conducted to know about the cause. It is expected that the Bollywood actress will be discharged today.

Earlier in June, she had a health situation on the sets of the Nag Ashwin film 'Project K' with Telugu star Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Her heart rate had increased, after which she reached a hospital in Hyderabad. Soon after, the actress had resumed shooting for the film.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

Ranveer is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

