Tejasswi Prakash 'bullies' Karan Kundrra for photoshoot, actor says 'fearing for my life' | Photos

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in Telly Town. Their romance took off inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then they have been head over heels in love. Ever since they exited the show, the couple has often been spotted in the city, and they never fail to paint the town red. They amassed a massive fan following after the show and their fans started referring to them as 'TejRan'. The pair never misses a chance to show love for each other on social media. Recently, Karan Kundrra shared pictures from their latest photoshoot and fans are gushing over the pictures.

On Wednesday, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram account and shared some adorable pictures with his ladylove, Tejasswi Prakash, that left everyone awestruck. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "trust me she bullied me into it..! the third picture is not me posing but fearing for my life." In the pictures, the pair was seen having fun. Tejasswi Prakash donned a mustard crop top with purple pants. She completed the look with silver heels. Karan Kundrra looked sharp in a burgundy blazer, and he paired it with black trousers. He finished his look with silver sneakers.

As soon as he dropped the pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to react to them. A few celebs also commented on the pictures. Karan Arora commented, "Meri bhabhi itni cute hai aur aap aise captions dal rahe ho." Sharad Chaudhary wrote, "Agle saal byah @kkundrra." Sudeepaa Singh also commented, "Tooo cute both of u!!! @kkundrra stay blessed…"

Soon after the photoshoot pictures, the pair dropped a dance reel on the popular song Manike from the Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. The pair can be seen goofing around in the video while showing some moves together. Sharing the video, they wrote, "When together, on a roll forever! What are your cute moments with your sweetheart?"

Earlier, the couple made headlines when Tejasswi Prakash shared a picture of herself wearing a diamond ring. The pictures stirred the internet and fans started speculating regarding her engagement. Later, Naagin 6 fame dismissed all the rumours and clarified that it was just an advertisement.

