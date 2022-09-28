Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar to make a big comeback? Filmmaker says, 'It’s all work in progress'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABBASZAFAR Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar to make a big comeback?

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar have a blockbuster history of working together in the industry. They have collaborated on several films together, like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bharat, and all of them have been blockbuster hits. The actor-director duo never fails to capture the hearts of the audience and give them a thrilling cinematic experience. Recently, during an interview, the filmmaker said that he is working on a script for a big action film with Salman Khan and he will share the script with him soon. Now, he has opened up about the big collaboration and given more details about it.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the ace director expressed his admiration for the Sultan actor and said, "God has been kind that my name is there with him as a combination of actor and director. I have always said that he is a huge star and I love him as a person. What I like doing with him is celebrate his stardom on the big screen and that’s what quintessential cinema fans want. Over a period of time, directors have often celebrated big stars on the screen and the audience has given a lot of love to them." He added, "With Salman sir, I want to write characters which stand up to his persona on screen."

Ali further went on to say that, "I always told myself, when Salman sir and I reunite, it should be that film where people say that the character stood up to what we have done in past."

The director was then quizzed about the status of the film, to which he replied, "Well, I am working on a character at the moment. Once that is ready, I will share it with Salman sir. Then move on to writing. Once he is happy with the film, we will be back together inshallah. It’s all work in progress at the moment."

Then he was asked if he prepares characters ahead of Salman's script. "Yes, because he is so big with the audience. It’s not worth making a film with him until and unless you find that right character who does some kind of justice to his persona. The character and film need to look humongous – something that the fans wait for," he replied.

"It also needs to be a story that demands his presence because his diaspora of the audience is so huge – be it in India or International belts. That’s where a major amount of my work goes and that’s what I am working on. Let’s say, I am in the process of locking a story that warrants his presence," Ali signs off.

