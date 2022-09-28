Code Name Tiranga Trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu weave intriguing spy story | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sindhu

Code Name Tiranga Trailer: Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu are all set to share screen space together in an intriguing spy movie. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film will also bring together seasoned actors such as Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

An espionage action thriller, 'Code Name: Tiranga' is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. The trailer of the film was also posted by the lead actors on Instagram. Watch it here:

Parineeti Chopra will play a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. Harrdy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, will surprise the audience with his acting prowess in the film.

Earlier, talking about the film Parineeti said, "I am back again to present myself in a whole new avatar that no one has seen me do before! It is my attempt to keep doing disruptive content as I have been and to push my limits to bring something new on the table for the audiences."

"The bruises and me holding the gun in the poster is just a teaser of all the things that is in store for the audiences. This is just a sneak peek into my character and I can assure you that we intend to shock and awe with this film," she added.

On another occasion, the actress also spoke about her co-star Harrdy. She said: "Harrdy and I connected the very second we met each other, it was as if we had known each other for years. Given that we are both Punjabis we would speak in our mother tongue on set all the time and no points for guessing what the 2 things we connected most on are - music and food."

She said that it has been a treat to work with Harrdy.

"He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together."

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, 'Code Name Tiranga' will release in theatres on October 14.

Don't miss these:

Deepika Padukone to be discharged today, actress rushed to hospital 2nd time after June health scare

Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds confirms in funny video | Watch

Latest Bollywood News