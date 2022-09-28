Deepika Padukone to be discharged today, actress rushed to hospital second time after June health scare

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday night. The actress had complained of uneasiness. The actress underwent a number of tests in the hospital on Monday evening. The Bollywood actress is feeling better now and can be discharged by evening today.

While there have been a number of speculations about her health, it is being assumed that her work schedule has taken a toll on her health. Also, there is talk of Deepika Padukone's rift with Ranveer Singh. Amidst all these rumours, no statement on her health condition has come from the actress' family or team.

Earlier in June, she had a health situation on the sets of the Nag Ashwin film 'Project K' with Telugu star Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Her heart rate had increased, after which she reached a hospital in Hyderabad. Soon after, the actress had resumed shooting for the film.

The actress had earlier battled depression and had been quite vocal about it. To put her thoughts into action, she also runs the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and provide access to credible resources for those suffering.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' along with her 'Desi Boyz' co-star John Abraham. SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest all-time on-screen pairings, given their blockbusters 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

Talking about 'Project K', the film marks Deepika and Prabhas' first film together. It is also Deepika's first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles, and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Apart from these, she is all set to reunite with his Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan for the Bollywood remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starter The Intern. Directed by Nancy Meyers, the original film revolved around a 70-year-old widower (Robert De Niro) who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion website, where he forms an unlikely friendship with the company's workaholic CEO Jules, played by Anne Hathaway.

-- with inputs from Namita Dubey

Don't miss these:

Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds confirms in funny video | Watch

Chup Box Office Collection: Dulqer Salmaan, Sunny Deol starrer drops drastically

Mahesh Babu's mother passes away, condolences pour in for Tollywood star and his family

Latest Entertainment News