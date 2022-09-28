Chup Box Office Collection: Dulqer Salmaan, Sunny Deol starrer drops drastically

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ TARAN ADARSH Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan

Chup Box Office Collection: At the time of its release, Dulqer Salmaan and Sunny Deol starrer showed potential to stand out at the box office. However, the film dropped drastically in its first week. The psychological thriller is eventually dying down at the ticket window. Over the weekend, it will get more difficult for the film to pick up given big releases like Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram Vedha.

Chup Box Office Report

So far, Chup has raked in Rs 7.5 cr in five days. Detailing Chup's earnings at the ticket window, Box Office India reported, "Chup saw a drop in collections on Monday as it grossed around 75 lakhs nett which makes it tough for the film sustain against a big film like Vikram Vedha. The drop on Monday is not actually that much as fair value for the first day was under 1.50 crore nett going by Saturday collections so the fair value drop is 40-50%."

"The lower price ticket rates are unlikely to help here on the weekdays and it should finish with a 9.50 crore nett week one," the report added. Take a look at the collections of Chup to date:

Friday - 2,85,00,000 approx

Saturday - 2,00,00,000 approx

Sunday - 2,15,00,000 approx

Monday - 75,00,000 approx

TOTAL - 7,75,00,000 approx

About Chup

'Chup', directed by veteran ad filmmaker and director R. Balki is a film centred around revenge killings. The needle of suspicion in it points to a filmmaker, who's believed to have committed the murders after critics panned his movie while being generous to what he believes less-deserving films.

The serial killer thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan, fresh off his success in Sita Ramam, who plays the film director, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

'Chup' also marks the third Hindi film of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The actor, who has earlier worked in Hindi films such as 'Karwaan' and 'The Zoya Factor', mentioned that this film is quite unique to him as an artiste.

The film which was released on September 23, has been co-produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

