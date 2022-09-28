Chhello Show Trailer: India's Oscar entry 'Last Film Show' is cinematic experience like no other | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROYKAPURFILMS Chhello Show

Chhello Show Trailer: When Pan Nalin's Chhello was selected for India's entry to the Oscars there was a lot of hullabaloo about the film's choice. Many suggested that popular titles like SS Rajamouli's RRR or Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files could have been a better pick. However, as the trailer of Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) was unveiled creeping doubts were brushed off. India's official entry for the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards is a promising tale about a young boy in a small town of Gujarat.

Set against the backdrop of the disappearance of 35mm celluloid film and India's unique single-screen culture, the film acts as nostalgic musing for a time when single screen cinema was the place for people to escape their daily lives through a communal yet personal transformative entertainment experience. Watch the trailer here:

The Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' (The Last Film Show), directed by Pan Nalin, is an auto-biographical drama and finds its physical setting in the western region of Gujarat. Born in Adtala village in Lathi Taluka of Amreli district, Gujarat, and originally named Nalin Kumar Pandya, he is the son of a tea vendor father, who own a stall in Khijadiya railway station near Amreli.

He did his bachelor in Fine Arts from the M.S. University of Baroda, after which he went to learn design at the NID (National Institute of Design). While studying at NID, Nalin started making movie clips with 16mm and 8mm cameras. He worked as a videographer in Indian weddings to finance his passion for films. He then made his way to Mumbai where he initially worked as a production runner and later directed several advertisement films.

Talking about director Nalin, he made his feature directorial debut with 'Samsara' in 2001. The film instantly put him in the limelight as it was well received all over the world.

Nalin is a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, in its prestigious Director's Branch of Class of 2022. He is also a member of the French Academy of Arts and Techniques of Cinema (Cesars) in its coveted Directors wing.

In addition, he has directed other films such as 'Valley of Flowers', 'Angry Indian Goddesses' and 'Ayurveda: Art of Being'.

The Gujarati film, titled "Last Film Show" in English, features Richa Meena, Rahul Koli and Bhavin Rabari in key roles.

