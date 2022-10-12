Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Armaan Malik, Raja Kumari nominated at MTV Europe Music Awards

Armaan Malik, Raja Kumari nominated at MTV Europe Music Awards

Popular for songs such as "Wajah Tum Ho", "Bol Do Na Zara", and "Butta Bomma", Armaan Malik recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song "2Step".

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2022 21:23 IST
Armaan Malik, Raja Kumari
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAAN MALIK/RAJA KUMARI Armaan Malik and Raja Kumari

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik and rapper Raja Kumari have received nominations at the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). Both Malik and Raja Kumari have secured nods in the best Indian act category at the annual music gala. Malik is nominated for his latest English single "You". This is a second nod for him in the best Indian act category at the annual music gala. His first international single "Control" won him the MTV EMA in 2020 in the same segment. The 27-year-old multilingual musician said he is "elated" to earn yet another nomination at the MTV EMAs.

"The last time, I'd won the award for my debut single 'Control' and it was such a massive career milestone for me! I hope to make my fans, family and the country proud once again. I wish the very best to the other talented nominees alongside me, this is a big moment for all of us," Malik said in a statement.

Armaan Malik's first International single, 'Control', won him the MTV EMA in 2020 and marked a major milestone in the journey of taking his music from India to the world. Popular for songs such as "Wajah Tum Ho", "Bol Do Na Zara", and "Butta Bomma", Malik recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the new version of the British singer's song "2Step". 

 

Known for her collaboration with Divine on "City Streets" and rap in "Husn Parcham" from the 2018 film "Zero", Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari is nominated for her song "Made In India", which featured Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit. "Made In India" holds a special place in her heart and she had a wonderful time working on it, she said.

Related Stories
Armaan, Amaal Mallik mourn demise of their grandmother through emotional posts

Armaan, Amaal Mallik mourn demise of their grandmother through emotional posts

Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran join forces for the brand new version of '2Step’

Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran join forces for the brand new version of '2Step’

Armaan Malik meets Ed Sheeran at Copenhagen concert, calls him 'humble and warm' | PICS

Armaan Malik meets Ed Sheeran at Copenhagen concert, calls him 'humble and warm' | PICS

"It has been an incredible year and I am looking forward to the rest of it. The support and love that my fans have always shown me has left me speechless. This is a big moment for all of us and I wish luck to all the other talented nominees," added Raja Kumari.

Public voting for award categories is live on the MTV EMAs website. The event, which celebrates global artists, will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News