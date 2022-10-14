Farhan Akhtar and Karan Johar pen heartfelt birthday wishes for Zoya Akhtar | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHANAKHTAR Farhan Akhtar & Karan Johar wish Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, who is one of the most prominent filmmakers in our country, turned a year wiser on Friday. Over the years, the filmmaker has carved a niche for herself. On her special day, wishes have been pouring in from all over the tinsel town. Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt wish for the birthday girl.

Farhan Akhtar took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with Zoya. Along with the picture, he penned a heartfelt note, which read, "Yes!!! Yes, I love you!! Happy birthday @zoieakhtar May life give you all you desire and a cherry on top."

As soon as he uploaded the picture, several celebs took to the comment section to wish the birthday girl. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "happy birthday ZO." Karisma Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday Zoya." Amrita arora wrote, "Happy happy darling ZO."

Karan Johar also shared a stunning picture with the filmmaker along with a note. He wrote, "I have known you all my life and truly loved you ever since.... You are my favourite filmmaker (and my most favourite fashion critic) and many a time I feel like I only need your advice on so many things... love you so much ZO! Happy happy 50 my childhood would have been incomplete without @zoieakhtar."

For the unversed, Zoya Akhtar, the daughter of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, made her directorial debut with Luck by Chance (2009). She has since produced movies such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Gully Boy, among several others. She is now filming 'The Archies,' a live-action musical film based on the comic book of the same name, in which star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda will make their acting debuts.

