Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif fast together on FIRST Karwa Chauth? Actress reveals

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Thursday after tying the knot in December last year. The couple is one of the most adored couples in tinsel town and they never fail to paint the town red. The lovebirds took to their social media accounts and shared pictures from the Karwa Chauth celebration, and the pictures stirred the internet. Vicky and Katrina both looked absolutely stunning in traditional outfits on the occasion. Now, Katrina has opened up about her first Karwa Chauth.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress said, "I was hungry. The thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it’s almost like your mind is prepared for what it’s expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like I’m hungry! I’m really, really hungry."

Katrina Kaif further revealed how Vicky Kaushal made a sweet gesture for Katrina Kaif by fasting with her. "But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn’t… I’m sure he wouldn’t have [let me do it alone], and he didn’t even… it’s not like I asked him to do it all. I didn’t say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there’s pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is set to hit theatres on November 4, 2022. The horror-comedy is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has a jam-packed schedule. He is busy with the shoot of Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. He also has Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, which will be released soon. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan in his pipeline.

