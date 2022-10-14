Prabhas, Dhanush review Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'; movie beats KGF 2 to become highest-rated Indian film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RANA /ZEECINEMALU Kantara and KGF 2

Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become one of the highest-rated Indian films on IMDb with a rating of 9.5 out of 10. The film has surpassed Yash's KGF 2 (8.4/10) and SS Rajamouli's RRR (8/10). Originally released in Kannada, Kantara opened in theatres on September 30 much to the delight of his die-hard fans. While the film has been immensely praised by the audience and the critics, it has been gaining a lot of love from celebrities as well. Dhanush, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rana Daggubati and more are blown away after watching the film. Not just this, but Kantara was a big hit at the Karnataka box office.

Dhanush reviews 'Kantara'

Dhanush, who reviewed the film and called it "mind-blowing," tweeted "Kantara... Mind blowing!! A must watch... Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films... Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

Prabhas watched 'Kantara' twice

Taking to his social media, Prabhas expressed that he watched the film twice. Calling it a must-watch, the Baahubali actor wrote, "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!".

Rana Daggubati's post

Earlier, actor Rana Daggubati showered praises on the film. Sharing a poster, the actor wrote, "Kannada's Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films are on fire. What an extraordinary film Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and every one who was part of the film! Rishab Shetty truly inspired!"

About Kantara

The action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh was produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Kantara is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. The period-action thriller explores the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. Rishab plays two distinct characters in the flick. It reportedly has collected over Rs 70 crore in Karnataka. ALSO READ: Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'funny' film gets a thumbs up from netizens

Rishab Shetty's film also stars Murali, Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles. The film is backed by the makers of KGF and KGF 2 Hombale Productions. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore).The Hindi-dubbed version of the film was released on October 14.

