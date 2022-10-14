Bimbisara on OTT: Where to watch Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film, Subscription, Cast, Review, Trailer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIMBISARA Bimbisara on OTT

Bimbisara on OTT: Director Mallidi Vassishta's critically acclaimed Telugu superhit film, featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead, will have its world digital premiere on OTT on October 21 this year. The film is to release on the OTT platform, ZEE5. Produced by N.T.R Arts, the critically acclaimed Telugu film features Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles along with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The soundtrack for the film was created by M. M. Keeravani and Chirrantan Bhatt. Bimbisara, which was released on August 5, 2022, garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. Not just this but the film performed well at the box office.

Bimbisara on OTT: When and Where to watch

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film will be available on ZEE5 from October 21, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Bimbisara: Storyline

The film begins in the year 500 B.C when Bimbisara (Kalyan Ram) is the emperor of the Trigartala empire. A vile egomaniac, his violent antics have no limits. However, his ego trip ends when his banished twin brother Devadatta ambushes him and teleports him - through a magical mirror - to the present-day world. What happens when this authoritarian king is reincarnated as a suit wearing rich man in a modern-day world?

Bimbisara's arrival favours Subramanya Sastri (Vivan Bhatena) and godman Kethu (Ayyappa P. Sharma), who have their eyes set on an Ayurveda book titled Dhanwanthari which is safely locked in Bimbisara's treasure vault, which only he can open. ALSO READ: Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'funny' film gets a thumbs up from netizens

With opulence and ferocity in virtually every frame of the film, 'Bimbisara' is enhanced by uncompromising action, its striking camera work, and impressive visual effects. The film is sure to impress the socio-fantasy lovers of cinema who like scale, historical characters and VFX.

Bimbisara: Cast

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Catherine Tresa

Samyuktha Menon

Prakash Raj

Warina Hussain

Vennela Kishore

Srinivas Reddy

Brahmaji

Sai Kiran

Ayyappa P. Sharma

Talking about the development, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said: "I am super thrilled with the response we have received from the audience for 'Bimbisara' so far, and am looking forward to its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5. For people who haven't watched it yet, this is your opportunity to be a part of a fascinating and a visually stunning world of Bimbisara."

Bimbisara's director Mallidi Vasishta added: "The film has received a positive response from cinema lovers, critics and fans of Kalyan Ram and as a debutant director, what more could I ask for? 'Bimbisara' is a product of my love for fantasies and my fascination for historical characters and stories and I am glad that this unique plot enticed and entertained so many across the country."

Bimbisara Trailer

