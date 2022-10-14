Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'funny' film gets a thumbs up from netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Doctor G poster

Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film has hit the theaters. Once again the Bollywood actor has taken up a story that has a different approach and topic that many must have heard and discussed but never dealt with. 'Doctor G' appears to be a fun comedy-drama that is clutter breaking and will be a refreshing watch for the audience. The trailer of the film received a positive response from the audience and so has the film.

A user said the film is a must-watch. He tagged the first half as hilarious and the second half as emotional. Another said, "#DoctorG is the film where #AyushmannKhurrana belongs to.... This film will work on WOM & I'm hearing tremendous positive things. audience are enjoying. Congratulations to the entire team #RakulPreetSingh #shefalishah."

"#DoctorG clicks cos of it’s social message, occasional laughs and a BRILLIANT performance by @ayushmannk. What lacks is better execution, good songs and serious writing. It’s too casual & preachy. #ShefaliShah did great, #RakulPreetSingh looked fine," opined a Twitterati.

"ONE TIME WATCH.. I expected the movie to be terrible but some moments were good which keeps you hooked but the other areas of this movie are lagging and simply a typical normal movie, this will be a disaster in theatres as people will choose to watch on ott," another user shared.

In the new Bollywood film, Ayushmann portrays the role of a Gynaecologist in a medical campus comedy-drama. It is a journey of an aspiring orthopaedic surgeon who instead gets into studying gynaecology. Being the only male in a women-dominated department, there begins his humorous struggle to fit in.

'Doctor G' cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann's mother in prominent roles.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G released in theatres on October 14.

Don't miss these:

Raj Kundra trolled for hiding face with Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth sieve; watch viral video here

Inside Pics: Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash with Sonam, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon & more

PS 1 Box Office Collection: Ponniyin Selvan I breaks records, inches closer to Rs 400 cr mark

Latest Bollywood News