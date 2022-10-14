Friday, October 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'funny' film gets a thumbs up from netizens

Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'funny' film gets a thumbs up from netizens

Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann portrays the role of a Gynaecologist in a medical campus comedy-drama. 'Doctor G' cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha. Here's what netizens have to say about it.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2022 12:52 IST
Doctor G poster
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Doctor G poster

Doctor G Review & Twitter Reaction: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film has hit the theaters. Once again the Bollywood actor has taken up a story that has a different approach and topic that many must have heard and discussed but never dealt with. 'Doctor G' appears to be a fun comedy-drama that is clutter breaking and will be a refreshing watch for the audience.  The trailer of the film received a positive response from the audience and so has the film. 

A user said the film is a must-watch. He tagged the first half as hilarious and the second half as emotional. Another said, "#DoctorG is the film where #AyushmannKhurrana belongs to.... This film will work on WOM & I'm hearing tremendous positive things. audience are enjoying. Congratulations to the entire team #RakulPreetSingh #shefalishah."

"#DoctorG clicks cos of it’s social message, occasional laughs and a BRILLIANT performance by @ayushmannk.  What lacks is better execution, good songs and serious writing. It’s too casual & preachy. #ShefaliShah did great, #RakulPreetSingh looked fine," opined a Twitterati.

"ONE TIME WATCH.. I expected the movie to be terrible but some moments were good which keeps you hooked but the other areas of this movie are lagging and simply a typical normal movie, this will be a disaster in theatres as people will choose to watch on ott," another user shared.

In the new Bollywood film, Ayushmann portrays the role of a Gynaecologist in a medical campus comedy-drama. It is a journey of an aspiring orthopaedic surgeon who instead gets into studying gynaecology. Being the only male in a women-dominated department, there begins his humorous struggle to fit in.

Related Stories
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' to theatrically release on June 17, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' to theatrically release on June 17, 2022

This National Doctor's Day, meet gynecologist Uday Gupta aka Ayushmann Khurrana from 'Doctor G'

This National Doctor's Day, meet gynecologist Uday Gupta aka Ayushmann Khurrana from 'Doctor G'

Doctor G Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana's new film all set to hit the theaters on THIS day

Doctor G Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana's new film all set to hit the theaters on THIS day

Doctor G Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana is trying hard to lose 'male touch' in another quirky film

Doctor G Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana is trying hard to lose 'male touch' in another quirky film

Kantara Hindi Box Office: Regional film to challenge Bollywood releases Doctor G & Code Name Tiranga

Kantara Hindi Box Office: Regional film to challenge Bollywood releases Doctor G & Code Name Tiranga

Doctor G: Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Review, Ticket, Box Office, Trailer & more

Doctor G: Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's film, Review, Ticket, Box Office, Trailer & more

'Doctor G' cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann's mother in prominent roles. 

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G released in theatres on October 14.

Don't miss these:

Raj Kundra trolled for hiding face with Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth sieve; watch viral video here

Inside Pics: Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth bash with Sonam, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon & more

PS 1 Box Office Collection: Ponniyin Selvan I breaks records, inches closer to Rs 400 cr mark

Latest Bollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News