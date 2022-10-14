Vicky Kaushal to star in Aanand L Rai's upcoming love story? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal to star in Aanand L Rai's next?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most bankable actors in the industry today. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 release, Masaan, and has starred in several films since then. Over the years, the actor has cemented his place in the film industry and garnered a massive fan following with his acting prowess. The actor has risen to become one of the most popular actors of the current generation. There are reports that the actor is teaming up with the ace filmmaker Aanand L. Rai for a love story. The filmmaker has given outstanding films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Atrangi Re, and others. It will be interesting to see his collaboration with the Sardar Udham actor.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, "Aanand L Rai and Vicky Kaushal share a very warm bond right since the release of Manmarziyaan and have been keen to work together for a while now. After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Aanand L Rai is looking to make a pure love story from the heartland of India. When he shared this thought with Vicky, the actor was extremely excited to be a part of Rai’s world."

Aanand L. Rai is currently working on the movie's casting while the script is locked, and he will soon depart on a location search. He plans to start shooting the film in mid-2023.

The report also says, "The hunt for the female lead is underway. Like all his previous films, this one too has a strong character full of substance for the female counterpart. Both the main leads of the film will be locked in a fortnight."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a slew of films in his pipeline. He is busy with the shoot of Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. He also has Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, which will be released soon. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan.

