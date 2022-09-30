Chitrangda Singh reveals her scary fan encounter, says 'he came directly to my house'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHITRANGDASINGH Chitrangda Singh reveals her scary fan encounter

Chitrangda Singh is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today. She is known for her fitness and style sense. Over the years, the actress has starred in several films like Inkaar, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Desi Boyz, Baazaar and several others. She has proved her mettle with each performance. Recently, during a media interaction, the actress revealed a strange fan encounter.

Speaking to ETimes, the Bob Biswas actress revealed that she had a terrifying fan experience when someone sent her legal papers for his land and transferred ownership to her. "I have not had many fan encounters but there was one scary one. Someone had sent me legal papers of his land where he had transferred the ownership of it to me. He also knew my address so it came directly to my house in Mumbai. It was very scary. We had to get that figured out," she said.

During the interview, the actress also shared her take on body shaming. She said, "I am not for body shaming at all. I don’t like the zero sizes and all. Being fit, working out, playing some sport, and being aware of one’s fitness goals are some things we should be encouraging. Body sizes are not the healthiest and attractive ways to look at someone. Most sports women out there might have body sizes of 8-9, but they are the fittest when it comes to health. Those are far more attractive bodies. It should be looked at as a way of life and not just as a means to fit into a dress size."

Also read: Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kahaani Rubberband Ki'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chitrangda was last seen on-screen in the 2021 release, Bob Biswas as Mary Biswas. She is now slated to star in Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Pawan Kriplani and produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Also read: Bhediya trailer date revealed: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer howls loud | Deets Inside

Latest Entertainment News