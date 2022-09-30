Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor to make her Bollywood debut with 'Kahaani Rubberband Ki'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVIKA GOR Avika Gor

Small screen actress who won millions of hearts with her performance in 'Balika Vadhu' is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming social laugh riot 'Kahani Rubberband Ki'. The film was written and directed by debutant filmmaker Sarika Sanjot. Avika Gor aka Aanandi of Balika Vadhu has earlier worked in Telugu and Kannada films.

Kahaani Rubberband Ki movie also marks the debut of her 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Manish Raisinghan. Apart from them, the film will also feature 'star Pratik Gandhi and comedian Gaurav Gera along with Aruna Irani and Paintal.

The epic comedy revolves around the shopkeeper who sells condoms with the name 'rubberband'. This social piece under the garb of a hilarious masala entertainer promises to educate the audience as well. ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Release: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer bags third biggest opening of the year

Talking about the upcoming film, debutant director Sarika Sanjot said, "I am so excited to bring this story to the audience. The film addresses such an important topic in a way that makes the entire idea of "condoms" acceptable in Indian society."

She added, "Unfortunately, we, as a society, treat the very thing we need most as taboo. The idea behind making this film is to make condoms a household name. I want the youngsters to be comfortable heading into a medical store and asking for condoms. There's nothing to be ashamed of, in fact, it's the most responsible thing to do! I want to strip the shame off from condoms and probably by renaming it as a rubber band through this comical adaptation of the subject might just normalise the whole experience of purchasing condoms for the youth of our country!"

Sarika, who is impressed with the film's cast, said "I could not have asked for a better star cast. From Avika to Manish, Prateek to Aruna Ji, from Pental to Gaurav Gera and others have done their part well." ALSO READ: Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon wake up fans with a major announcement. Find out

'Kahani Rubberband Ki' is produced under the banner Moon House Productions. Meet Bros composed the film's music, while Faroukh Mistry handled the cinematography. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 14.

