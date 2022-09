Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KRITI SANON Adipurush

Adipurush: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer is one of the most anticipated films. It will be released on January 12 in 3D and the teaser will be out on October 2 with the team arriving in Ayodhya for a special event. Adding more to the excitement, the Heropanti actress in her latest Instagram post, dropped a major announcement about the upcoming film. She shared Prabhas' look as Lord Rama in Adipurush, which is the modern-day retelling of Ramayana.

