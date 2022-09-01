Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon dials up Adipurush co-star Prabhas; netizens call them 'darling'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IVDSAI Kriti Sanon and Prabhas

Koffee With Karan 7: The ninth episode of the Karan Johar's exclusive chat show was graced by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The two, who started their Bollywood careers together with Heropanti, managed to carve a niche for themselves in the industry. During the final game round, the host-filmmaker challenged Tiger and Kriti to dial a celebrity and tell ask to say "Hey Karan, it's me." The actress instantly took her phone and dialled up her Adipurush co-star Prabhas.

Responding to the call and Prabhas spoke, "Hey Kriti." The actress took the phone to Karan and asked her to say hello to Karan. Then the Baahubali actor said, "Hey Karan, it's me... Prabhas." Once Karan introduced him as "one and only Baahubali who made Kriti Sanon win two points," the actress thanked Prabhas and said, "You are amazing, I will call you back after the show". Prabhas can be heard saying, "Okay Take careeee." Soon after this moment went viral on social media, fans showered love on Adipurush actors.

Calling them darling, a user wrote, "Yohoooo my Barbie #KritiSanon called my favourite darling #Prabhas. He lifted her call with in seconds... My day made only good thing happend in #KoffeewithKaranSeason7." Another said, "This is Literally so cute... @kritisanon called #Prabhas in Koffee With Karan Show... I can't wait for their on screen chemistry in #Adipurush."

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer and Om Raut directorial, Adipurush is an upcoming Indian Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. The pan-India film is all set to hit the big screens on 12th of January, 2023. Apart from this, Prabhas also has a huge project titled 'Spirit', which will be directed by 'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Vanga. ALSO READ: Karan Johar in shock after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother in a film

