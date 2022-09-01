Karan Johar in shock after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother in a film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANEESKH68588462 Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan's mother

Koffee With Karan 7: Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff featured on the latest episode of Karan Johar's exclusive chat show. The Heropanti duo discussed their personal and professional lives and made some surprising revelations. It seems, no Koffee With Karan episode is complete without some celebrity goof-ups! The latest episode saw Tiger making a hilarious blunder during the quiz segment on the show. During the final game round, host-filmmaker Karan Johar asked Kriti and Tiger to name the female actor who has played both-- Amitabh Bachchan’s mother and lover on screen.

In a hurry, Tiger pressed the buzzer and answered uncertainly, "Rekha ma'am?" Karan spluttered in shock for a while and then said, “What? She never… played his mother,” and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answer. However, Tiger lost the quiz round to Kriti but he won the famous rapid-fire round.

For the unversed, Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut together with 'Heropanti' in 2014. The two are now all set to share screen space again with the film 'Ganapath', which is an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 9 Highlights: Tiger Shroff confirms breakup with Disha. Is Kriti Sanon single or not?

Kriti Sanon-Aditya Roy Kapur

For the gossipmongers, the highlight of Karan Johar's chat show must have been a moment when host-filmmaker kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two.

Karan mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Responding to this, Kriti, said: "We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

On the other hand, after months of speculations, Tiger Shroff has finally addressed his rumoured affair with his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. The duo, who reportedly began dating in 2018, has been in news for their rumoured breakup, lately. Tiger revealed that he’s hopefully single. When Karan asked him if he was dating Disha, Tiger said, “I’m just very good friends just like I always have been."

