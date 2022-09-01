Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 9 Highlights: Tiger Shroff confirms breakup with Disha. Is Kriti Sanon single or not?

Follow us on Image Source : HOTSTAR Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 9 Highlights

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 9 Highlights: Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest to grace the 'Koffee' couch. The Heropanti duo discussed their personal and professional lives and made some interesting revelations. Kriti and Tiger make viewers' hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures. Tiger Shroff, for the longest time, has been fiddling with the question - is he single? However, in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan', the actor finally comes clean, or so we would like to believe! Also, he explained why he had never made a move on Kriti Sanon.

Kriti revealed that she auditioned for SOTY

In the episode, Karan asked Kriti if she was rejected at an audition before Heropanti. To which, she revealed auditioning for Student Of The Year. "This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career’s very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake-Up Sid. I was horrible back then," she said. Concluding her answer, the Mimi actress mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and she held no hard feelings for Alia Bhatt, who played the lead.

In another section of the episode, Kriti Sanon she is inspired by Alia Bhatt and others but also mentioned that perhaps she isn’t still called the 'best actor in the country' because she is not getting good enough opportunities. "Of course it drives me, inspires me to do better when I see great work…," when Karan suggested, "like Gangubai (Kathiawadi)." Kriti replied, “Yea, you also feel that ‘I’d love to have an opportunity like that.’ I feel like Mimi, as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me the confidence to put in so much into that film. When I watch Alia or some amazing actors, I feel I need to get better at what I’m doing. So that’s always there.”

Did Tiger Shroff confirm breaking up with Disha Patani?

The rumours of Tiger and Disha Patani’s break-up have been going around for almost a month now and both of them have remained tight-lipped about this. However, on the show, Tiger confirmed he is single, and added that he wasn’t until recently.

Sitting cool behind his coloured shades, the star admitted "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around." However, Tiger did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him."I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!" he said.

Also, Kriti revealed she wouldn’t date Tiger as 'he flips too much'. As Tiger gets shocked, Kriti quickly clarified, "because he does summersaults and flips".At this, Tiger says he never hit on Kriti because she was already taken. He also accepts that he goes commando in public and has 'zero game'.

Is something cooking between Kriti and Aditya Roy Kapur?

For the gossipmongers, the highlight of the Karan Johar's chat show must have been a moment when hotst-filmmaker kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two.

Karan mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, "Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody? There were rumours, I mean it came from...somewhere in my party that Oh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting." Responding to this, Kriti, said: "We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

