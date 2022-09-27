Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush teaser to launch on 2nd October in Ayodhya; details inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Adipurush is set to release on January 12, 2023

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Ever since its inception, the film has garnered massive attention from the audience. After a long wait, the teaser and the poster of the Om Raut directorial will be unveiled on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The grand event will be graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas, Kriti along with the director Om Raut and the producer Bhushan Kumar.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared an update about the film. He wrote, "PRABHAS - SAIF - KRITI - SUNNY: 'ADIPURUSH' TEASER ON 2 OCT IN AYODHYA... #Adipurush - which arrives in *cinemas* on [Thu] 12 Jan 2023 - will launch #AdipurushTeaser + #FirstLook poster on 2 Oct 2022 in #Ayodhya... Stars #Prabhas, #SaifAliKhan, #KritiSanon and #SunnySingh."

'Adipurush' is an upcoming mythological movie. The film is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

About the film

The film is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much more relevant for this event. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film. Prabhas will reportedly play Ram in the movie and Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

Adipurush release date

Adipurush being the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.

The film had started production back in February, 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

-with ANI inputs

