Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu seek blessings at Tirumala temple | VIDEO

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal, who embraced motherhood for the first time in April this year, recently visited and offered special prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu at Tirumala temple. The temple officials honoured the couple with silk cloth and presented the Swami's tirdha prasadam. For the visit, the actress was seen dressed in a dark green kurta pyjama that she paired with an orange dupatta.

Kajal looked radiant as she opted for a subtle makeup look and kept her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. On the other hand, her husband Gautam was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama and covered up with red silk dupatta offered by the temple officials. Speaking to the media, Kajal said, she is very happy to visit Sri Venkateswara Swami and it is the first time she is visiting Tirumala temple along with her husband.

For the unversed, Gautam and Kajal, who married in Mumbai in October 2020, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 19. The couple has named their little bundle of joy, Neil Kitchlu. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings". ALSO READ: Chup Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol thriller gains momentum, performs well

Kajal Aggarwal's work front

Kajal Aggarwal recently announced that she will feature in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which will be her first film after giving birth. She took to her Instagram account and shared a video about the same. Along with the clip, the actress poured her heart out in the caption, explaining how she has returned to the grind due to her passion and drive for cinema. In Kajal's clip, she is seen riding a horse and channelling her fitness. Sharing it, she wrote, "Eager and excited, I jumped back into work 4 months post-partum! Little did I realise that it would feel like starting from scratch. My body wasn’t the same as how it used to be. Pre baby, I could endure very long workdays with taxing amounts of physical activity AND then hit the gym."

Meanwhile, Kajal was last seen in the romantic tale 'Hey Sinamika'. ALSO READ: King Of Kotha Latest Update: Excited for Dulqer Salmaan's new film? Know all about period action drama

