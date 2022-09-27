Chup Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol thriller gains momentum, performs well

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKHILTO Chup Box Office Collection

Chup Box Office Collection Day 4: Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist is performing well at the ticket counters. The lead actors' performance in the film has lured the audience to the theaters. Initially buoyed by the reduced ticket prices on National Cinema Day, Chup witnessed great business due to positive word of mouth. It became the second most preferred film of the cine-goers. As per a trade report, the R Balki directorial has managed to earn over Rs 7 crore nett in three days.

Chup Box Office Report

In Chup: Revenge of the Artist, R Balki's direction and writing have won unanimous praise. So far, Chup has minted around Rs 7 crore and the makers’ decision to lower the ticket prices for the first four days of Navratri is likely to have a positive impact on the film's collection. ALSO READ: Chup Twitter Review and Reactions: Netizens give Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol's thriller movie 5 stars

According to the Box Office India, "Chup has done reasonably well collecting around 7 crore nett over the weekend which is better than films like Anek and Hit - The First Case. Chup got benefit of cinema day but managed to hold up pretty well post that but the real test comes for the film on Monday"

"There are lower ticket rates on the weekdays and that should benefit the film but the problem could be on Friday as Vikram Vedha will release and Brahmastra is going strong so other releases may well feel the heat," BOI added. The first weekend collections for Chup are as follows:

Friday - 2,85,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 2,15,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 7,00,00,000 apprx

About Chup

The psychological thriller 'Chup' is a film centred around revenge killings. It tells the story of a disgruntled artiste, who turns into a serial killer after his work is singularly panned by the critics. The artiste in the film goes on a killing spree as he murders the critics and as a signature, leaves a 'star' mark on their bodies resembling the numbers of stars that critics often give to films or shows. ALSO READ: King Of Kotha Latest Update: Excited for Dulqer Salmaan's new film? Know all about period action drama

The film also starred Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. Released on September 23, the thriller has been co-produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

'Chup' also marks the third Hindi film of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The actor, who has earlier worked in Hindi films such as 'Karwaan' and 'The Zoya Factor', mentioned that this film is quite unique to him as an artiste.

