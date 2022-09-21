Chup Twitter Review and Reactions: Netizens give Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol's thriller movie 5 stars

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ IAMSUNNYDEOL Chup Twitter Review and Reactions: Know how audience is reacting to the film

Chup Twitter Review and Reactions: Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol star in R Balki directorial Chup: Revenge of The Artist has been holding fan screenings in 10 cities across India and early reviews of the film have been out. Many have been showering it with lavish praises and the first response to it has been extremely positive. Many are saying that the thriller genre has found a new worthy entrant from Bollywood. It will be interesting to see how the R Balki directorial fares at the ticket window upon release on September 23. Until then, let's find out how the first reviews of the movie have turned out to be.

Chup movie: What is it about?

Chup: Revenge of The Artist tells the story of a disgruntled artiste, who turns into a serial killer after his work is singularly panned by the critics. The artiste in the film goes on a killing spree as he murders the critics and as a signature, leaves a 'star' mark on their bodies resembling the numbers of stars that critics often give to films or shows. The movie's trailer received immense praise from the fans and now it is all set to hit the big screens.

Netizens react to Chup movie

Chup's first reviews have been extremely positive. R Balki's direction and writing have won unanimous praise. Some social media users said that Chup is Dulquer Salmaan's best performance so far. Lavishing praise on Chup, one social media user said, "Its a brilliant film! This film is an Edge of the Seat Gripping Crime Thriller! Dulquer you are just fabulous as always! You nailed it! I love you Dulquer! I highly recommend this movie (sic)." Another one added, "Mind-blowing thriller film. Something very new with RAW and intense scenes Fabulous performance by @dulQuer It was a pleasure to watch him again after a wonderful film #SitaRamam Happy to see @iamsunnydeol sir back in form Must watch (sic)."

Chup movie details

The serial killer thriller Chup stars Dulquer Salmaan, fresh off his success in Sita Rama, who plays the film director, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film, to be released on September 23, has been co-produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R. Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

