Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg loses half his wealth in 2022, netizens want to start Go Fund Me page

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's wealth is down by 50 percent since 2022. This is also the largest loss for a billionaire listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index this year. As per the latest rankings, Zuckerberg has been placed in the 20th position after his net wealth declined from USD 106 billion to USD 55.9 billion in the last two years. While many have been trying to wrap their heads around this recent development involving Zuckerberg's wealth, many shared funny comments and trolled Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta struggles

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has been struggling to pivot to move away from a social media company to a Metaverse-first company. The $71 billion loss comes as a result of Meta’s shares being in a downward freefall. As per trade experts, while tech stocks like Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and others have been struggling on Wall Street in 2022, Meta’s fall far outpaces them.

Mark Zuckerberg poorest now since 2014

Bloomberg's Billionaires Index picked up on Zuckerberg’s price drop, with the Meta owner plummeting to 20th place on the index. It’s the lowest 38-year-old Zuckerberg has found himself on Bloomberg’s list of the world's wealthiest people since 2014. The outlet also revealed what could have prompted the drop. The Facebook founder’s wealth has been cut in half since 2022 kicked off, and in less than two years, has dropped from USD 106 billion to USD 55.9 billion. At peak wealth, Zuckerberg was worth a heart-stopping $142 billion. Oh, how times have changed since September 2021.

Netizens troll Mark Zuckerberg

The news of Mark Zuckerberg's net worth falling to a record low has come as a surprise to many. Other took hilarious digs at him on social media. One social media user suggested that a Go Fund Me page should be launched to support him. Another one said, "My heart bleeds for him, meanwhile poverty is a thing (sic)." A third one commented, "O no. How is he going to afford food for him self now (sic)."

