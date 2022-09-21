Bizarre! Man smokes 15 cigarettes in one go, netizens say 'God bless him' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SK.MAJHAR.773 Bizarre! Man smokes 15 cigarettes in one go

People smoke excessively, and it is not uncommon to see people inhaling numerous cigarettes one after another. In the past, there have been films depicting someone smoking two cigarettes at the same time. In a rare instance, a man is seen smoking 15 cigarettes at a time in a viral video. Netizens are in utter disbelief after seeing the bizarre footage.

(Disclaimer: Cigarette smoking is injurious to health. India TV does not promote smoking or any kind of addiction.)

The viral video opens with a man holding all 15 cigarettes in one hand and smoking in public without any fear of harm to his health or public criticism. The clip sees the man sitting with a group of people and enjoying his smoking session with a smile on his face. The strange video shows the man in an effortless mood, and it also shows a person carrying an ashtray for the chainsmoker. With long hair and a lengthy beard, the man is seen to have an odd appearance.

The clip was uploaded by an Instagram user named SK Majhar. As soon as the video was uploaded, it went viral in no time. The video has garnered more than 3.5 million views. Since the comments were disabled, netizens reacted on Twitter by sharing the video.

Netizens jammed social media, reposting the weird video. One user tweeted, "Someone please stop him." Another user wrote, "The man is casually high on life." A third user wrote, "The man is setting new benchmarks for chainsmokers." A user also wrote, "This person does not even realise how these cigarettes will impact his health."

While the popular video created a frenzy on the internet, it also raises concerns about how individuals are rushing into addictions that will have a severe impact on their health. It also raises questions about the need for awareness for those who engage in all forms of addiction without understanding the difficulties they will have to confront and how they affect not just their own lives but also those of others. The clip communicates a concerning message regarding people's deteriorating life efficiency.

