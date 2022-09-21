Queen Elizabeth II: Twitter breaks all records with over 30 million tweets on passing of British monarch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PLATINUM2022 Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, was given an emotional farewell with a state funeral drawing leaders and royalty from around the globe. She was 96 and the longest-reigning British monarch and has been laid to rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip in a private burial at St George's Chapel after a majestic state funeral at Westminster Abbey, London. Following this, Twitter said that the platform saw a record number of tweets and conversations after the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

Since the Queen's passing, there have been over 30.2 million tweets about the Queen, said the company. The day of the announcement on September 8 was the highest volume of conversation ever seen on the micro-blogging platform. "On September 8, there were over 11.1 million tweets about the Queen, with @RoyalFamily being the 4th most globally mentioned handle," said the micro-blogging platform.

There were over 1 million Tweets about queues and the #1 hashtag within this conversation was #queueforthequeen. "The top Retweeted Tweet so far has been The Royal Family's announcement of the Queen's death," said the company. ALSO READ: Kate to Meghan: How Royal family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their jewellery & outfits

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19 at the royal chapel next to her beloved husband Prince Phillip, who predeceased her in 2021. "The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel," Buckingham Palace stated on the official Royal Family website.

The roughly 40-km route by road from Westminster Abbey in London, the site of a grand state funeral attended by thousands in the day, to Windsor included the coffin processing by state gun carriage and then in the state hearse, a customised Jaguar, to the steps of the chapel.

Only members of the British royal family, led by her successor King Charles III, attended the private ceremony. ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Whopping cost of British Monarch's farewell ceremony will make you go wow!

Prince Charles, 73, who had been heir to the crown for 70 years -- the longest in the country's history -- has ascended the British throne.

