Kate to Meghan: How Royal family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their jewellery & outfits

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, was laid to rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip in a private burial at St George's Chapel after a majestic state funeral at Westminster Abbey, London on September 19. Her state funeral was held in the presence of royal family members and around 200 invited guests. Women of the royal family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their symbolic dresses, brooches, and statement jewellery.

Many, who were close to the queen donned jewels and outfits that had either been presented to them by the late monarch or were designed to symbolise her presence.

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cornwall wore Queen Elizabeth's pearls and a black Alexander McQueen coat dress to the funeral. According to Page Six, Kate wore the same pearl earrings to Prince Philip's funeral. The earrings were a gift from the Emperor of Bahrain to the Queen for her wedding in 1947.

Kate also wore a black-netted veil to honour the Queen. Notably, she wore the Queen's four-row pearl choker with a diamond clasp.

Meghan Markle

The Queen gave Meghan a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings in 2018, which she wore to the funeral on Monday. UK jeweller Maxwell Stone had earlier told Page Six, "The royal tradition of wearing pearls for mourning dates back to Queen Victoria, who was so overwhelmed with grief when Prince Albert died that she wore nothing but black for the rest of her life."

Meghan wore a black cape from Stella McCartney. She wore the same one in navy blue colour to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018. ALSO READ: King Charles III's handwritten note on Queen Elizabeth's coffin added personal touch to funeral | PIC

Camila Parker Bowles

Queen Consort Camila paid an ode to the Queen by wearing her Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch. The brooch is a heart-shaped piece that has the number 60 on it. According to New York Post, it signifies the number of years in a Diamond Jubilee reign. Page Six reports that Camila also carried a clutch by Launer, one of Queen's favourite labels.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel, Buckingham Palace stated on the official Royal Family website. On September 19, the roughly 40-km route by road from Westminster Abbey in London, the site of a grand state funeral attended by thousands in the day, to Windsor included the coffin processing by state gun carriage and then in the state hearse, a customised Jaguar, to the steps of the chapel. The queen died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8. ALSO READ: Netizens spot spider on top of Queen Elizabeth's coffin during funeral, call it 'the most famous creature'

(With ANI inputs)

