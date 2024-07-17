Delhi dazzles with spectacular showcase of bridal fashion, jewellery at 'Wedding Asia'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Wedding Asia showcases bridal fashion in Delhi.

As soon as one enters the grand venue of 'Wedding Asia' in Delhi, the air is filled with excitement and anticipation. The event, which showcases the latest trends in bridal fashion and jewellery, has become a must-visit for brides-to-be, their families, and anyone who has a love for all things wedding-related.

New Delhi witnessed the glorious return of Wedding Asia at The Taj Palace on July 17th and 18th, leaving attendees spellbound with its meticulously curated exhibition of fashion, jewellery, and home decor. The event showcased the crème de la crème of the industry, delivering an unparalleled experience for all.

Wedding Asia presented a one-stop haven featuring around 90 exhibitors where attendees could discover everything they have ever yearned for their special day, all under one opulent roof. This season, the event ushered guests into an unforgettable shopping spree brimming with joy, creativity, and opulence.

A carefully curated collection of breathtaking bridal and groom ensembles

Exquisite jewellery radiating timeless beauty

Handcrafted accessories and much more

Exclusive showcases from renowned designers

Fashion Extravaganza:

Wedding Asia showcases bridal fashion in Delhi.

Well-known fashion designers mesmerised the audience with their exquisite bridal and occasion wear collection, seamlessly blending traditional artistry with contemporary designs. Another renowned designer unveiled "The Modern Maharaja," a couture collection tailored for the contemporary groom and his entourage, fusing timeless royal heritage with cutting-edge design. Few of them presented a fusion of traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern Western styles, adorned with intricate embroideries and cultural elegance. Showcased bridal collections epitomise unparalleled elegance and sophistication.

Jewellery Extravaganza:

Wedding Asia showcases bridal fashion in Delhi.

The renowned jewellers showcased luxury pieces from the Bridal Brilliance collection, captivating attendees with heirlooms of luminous legacy. They presented meticulously handcrafted diamond jewellery embodying finesse and timeless heritage. They also, exhibited unique diamonds, gems, and Polki ornaments, showcasing designs of unmatched craftsmanship and luxury. Tyaani by Karan Johar showcased 22kt gold, natural diamonds, and Polki jewellery reflecting the artistry and heritage of Indian culture. Another renowned jeweller displayed pieces embodying the timeless elegance of Indian jewellery, reflecting a legacy dating back to 1909.

The event attracted a large, eager crowd, all keen to explore the magnificent collections and unique designs. Wedding Asia once again established itself as the ultimate destination for brides and grooms.

ALSO READ: Tie the Knot in Style: Visit Wedding Asia 2024 in Delhi for latest bridal couture | Deets Inside