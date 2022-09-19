Netizens spot spider on top of Queen Elizabeth's coffin during funeral, call it 'the most famous creature'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Queen Elizabeth's coffin at her funeral

The longest-serving monarch of the UK Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, was laid to rest at Westminster Abbey in London today. The event was being broadcasted live on several platforms and netizens were quick to notice a spider crawling across Queen Elizabeth's coffin during her funeral. A spider was spotted on a handwritten card which was placed in between some flowers on top of her coffin. Several pictures and videos of the spider are being circulated on social media platforms.

Several users shared the video and pictures of the spider with interesting texts. A user said, "Did anyone else spot the spider catching a ride on Queen Elizabeth II coffin?" Another said, "The most famous spider in the world right now."

Some of the users also mentioned it to be a bug. "What a beautiful service, it’s so LOOK A BUG #queensfuneral," a user wrote.

Check out some more reactions of the netizens below:

Numerous guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the world landed in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's funeral is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965. A state funeral means that the UK government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday.

