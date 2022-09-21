Ranbir Kapoor joins Alia Bhatt and family for father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt's birthday; see inside pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONI RAZDAN Alia, Ranbir and Bhatt Family

Ranbir Kapoor spent the evening with Alia Bhatt and family. He was there to join the birthday celebrations of his father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. The veteran filmmaker turned a year older and his family came together to celebrate the special day. The entire Bhatt clan was dressed in shades of black and white. Ranbir too wore a black t-shirt and jeans.

The family photo was shared on Instagram by Alia's mother and actress Soni Razdan. Besides, the newlyweds Ranbir and Alia, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and other family members were also present for Mahesh Bhatt's 74th birthday. “It’s all in the family," Soni Razdan described the photo in the caption followed by heart emojis. Reacting to the photo, actress Neetu Kapoor mother of Ranbir Kapoor, dropped heart and party popper emojis below the post. Take a look at the photo here:

For the unversed, director Mahesh Bhatt tied the knot with Kiran Bhatt at the age of 20. From his marriage with Kiran, Mahesh Bhatt also has two children Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Upon their separation, Mahesh Bhatt married actor Soni Razdan and has daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt with her.

Ranbir is the newest addition to the family after he tied the knot with Alia on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years. Alia also announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Mahesh Bhatt made his directorial comeback from the film 'Sadak 2', which starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film was streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Alia, on the other hand, has Jee Le Zaraa, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. Whereas, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and an untitled film with Luv Ranjan to look forward to.

