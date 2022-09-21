Wednesday, September 21, 2022
     
Hrithik Roshan supports GF Saba Azad for Rocket Boys role, Vikram Vedha actor's sweet gesture melts hearts

Hrithik Roshan asked fans to vote for his girlfriend Saba Azad for an awards ceremony in which she has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the web series Rocket Boys.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2022 15:53 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other since early this year. The couple kept their romance quiet at first but have been painting the town red slowly. Over the past few months, the couple has become more and more comfortable in each other's company and has not been shying away from the media. In fact, not only have they been stepping out for vacations, Hrithik and Saba are often spotted holding hands when they are out and about the town. The Vikram Vedha actor recently gave Saba a shout-out on social media for her role in the SonyLIV web series Rocket Boys.

Hrithik Roshan's sweet gesture for Saba Azad 

Hrithik Roshan proved to be a supportive boyfriend when he recently shared a social media post asking fans to vote for Saba for her role in the web series Rocket Boys. Hrithik shared a picture of Saba as her Rocket Boys character Parvana Irani and asked his social media followers to show support as the actress has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress for her role. He accompanied his post for Saba with fingers crossed emoji. He also shared a link following which fans could vote for Saba and make her win the award. 

 

About Rocket Boys series

Rocket Boys revisits the lives of Homi Jehangir Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Ishvak Singh), both brilliant young scientists born into privileged families, who chose to come back from top-notch research assignments at Cambridge and give shape to India's atomic energy and space research programmes under Jawaharlal Nehru's astute leadership. Streaming on SonyLIV, Rocket Boys celebrates two of India's biggest success stories.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Viram Vedha 

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will play the leading role in the upcoming action thriller Vikram Vedha. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha, a master storyteller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories, leading to moral ambiguities. It will hit the big screens on September 30. 

(With IANS inputs)

 

 

