Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha's quirky wedding invite goes VIRAL; Shabana Azmi calls it 'lovely'

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wedding has been one of the most awaited events of the industry. After dating for a long time now, the couple is all set to tie the knot in the first week of October 2022. Reportedly, the couple's wedding ceremony will be held at a South Mumbai hotel. With just a few days left to their wedding, the couple has been sending out invites. The picture of the same is going viral on social media platforms which is being loved by not just fans but also their Bollywood friends.

The actor duo got a friend to design their wedding save the date who custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design. The invite has a retro 90s feel made in a shape of a matchbox that reads- "Couple Matches" with a quirky sketch of Richa and Ali in a traditional garba outfit both riding a bicycle.

Image Source : SOURCEDAli Fazal & Richa Chadha wedding

The picture was also shared by the paparazzo group on Instagram on Wednesday. Several fans reacted to the post including veteran actress Shabana Azmi. She commented, "It’s such a lovely card." A fan said, "It's so perfect." A user also wrote, "We love ittt."

Ali and Richa's wedding preparations are in full swing. According to a recent update, the bride-to-be's jewellery will be customised by a 175-old jeweller family from Bikaner. According to IANS, Richa Chadha's wedding jewellery will be made by the Khajanchi, who is a revered family of jewellers known for their statement heirloom pieces. They will be designing signature pieces for the bride. They are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewelry include the royal family of Bikaner.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities

One of the places where the couple's pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is one India’s oldest club. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The venue will host one of the ceremonies. It is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for membership. The couple will have their wedding festivities begin by end of September and will conclude in Mumbai in the first week of October. For the unversed, Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020.

Meanwhile, for the marriage, Richa will fly down to Delhi on September 27, and Ali will join her shortly after, in order to complete all the prep for their wedding celebrations as the festivities will start in Delhi first.

