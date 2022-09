King Of Kotha Latest Update: Excited for Dulqer Salmaan's new film? Know all about period action drama

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DULQUER SALMAAN Dulquer Salmaan

King Of Kotha Latest Update: Work on Director Abhilash Joshy's eagerly awaited film, 'King Of Kotha', featuring Malayalam top star Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, is to begin on Monday. The new period action drama, which is being produced by Dulquer Salmaan's own firm, Wayfarer Films, is scheduled to start in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu.

Although no official announcement has been made about the female lead of the film, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who plays a crucial role in director Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan', has been roped in as the heroine of the film.

What has added to the expectations from the film is the fact that the film's story has been written by Abhilash N Chandran, who is best known for the story of the critically acclaimed 'Porinju Mariam Jose'.

Sources say that Dulquer's production house is sparing no expense to make the period film and that the actor himself is likely to start shooting from Tuesday for the film.

Meanwhile, Dulqer Salmaan is basking in the success of his recently released film Chup. Also starring Sunny Deol, the film is being lauded by the audience and the critics alike.

After collecting Rs 3.06 crore on opening day, the R Balki directorial Chup has earned Rs 2.07 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 5.13 crore! Despite the 1000 screen count & National Cinema Day, the tickets were almost sold out at most places across the country. Going by the positive word of mouth and good content, the figures may see a slight drop for the next few days and will see a rise on Sunday and the coming week. Opening to a new week on Monday, September 26, with the prices coming back to normal from Rs. 75 to Rs. 350, the figures are certain to witness a renewed rise. A powerful week to look forward to!

