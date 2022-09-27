Vikram Vedha FIRST review: Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer a 'blockbuster'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kareena Kapoor reviews Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha FIRST review: Kareena Kapoor Khan has reviewed Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film. Ever since the trailer of the Bollywood film was released on September 8, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the movie to hit the big screens. And now, one of the first reviews of the film has arrived from Saif's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor, who declared Vikram Vedha a blockbuster and also showered praises on the lead actors.

Kareena reviews Vikram Vedha

The performances of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan have left Bebo in awe of them. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a poster of Vikram Vedha featuring the leads and wrote, "Best film. Best actors. Best story, Best directors. What a film (red heart and fire emojis). Blockbuster." She also added the hashtag Saif Ali Khan and tagged Hrithik Roshan and the rest of the cast and crew members of the film.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOORKareena Kapoor reviews Vikram Vedha

On the other hand, Hrithik's father and film producer-director Rakesh Roshan too reviewed the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, the senior Roshan wrote, "Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW!"

For the unversed, Kareena has worked with Hrithik in several films such as 'Yaadein', 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon', 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor recalls sweet moment with her 'biggest fan' Sara Ali Khan on K3G trials

About Vikram Vedha

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. ALSO READ: Chup Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol thriller gains momentum, performs well

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022. The makers of the film had earlier treated the audience with an engaging trailer and the video received much love & appreciation from the audience. The action-packed trailer was complete with thrilling visuals and whistle worthy moments, further raising anticipation for the release of the film. Watch it here:

Latest Bollywood News