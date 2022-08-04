Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor recalls sweet moment with her 'biggest fan' Sara Ali Khan on K3G trials

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan season 7's latest episode was loaded with surprising revealations, laughter and a lot of fun as Laal Singh Chaddha actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan appeared on Karan Johar's chat show. From talking about their personal equations with co-stars to opening up about their personal relationships, both the stars did not shy away from spilling beans about their life. During the episode, Kareena also revealed the details about her bond with Saif Ali Khan's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh. There's no denying the fact that they all are on cordial terms.

Karan Johar was seen praising Kareena Kapoor for her equation with Sara and Ibrahim. Karan said, "It's so normal and beautiful. Sara grew up in the movies, being Bebo's biggest fan, loving her character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham." Kareena recalled an incident on the show and said, "I remember at the K3G trials, she was hiding behind her mum...Amrita was like Sara wants a picture because she's such a big fan. She loved Poo in K3G and You are my soniya so much! But I don't understand why people discuss it so much. We are a family and like Aamir said if there is love and regard, this is it. They are Saif's children, they are his priority."

Speaking further on Saif's equation with Ibrahim and Sara, Kareena added, "Sometimes we're all together, and it's great. Sometimes if he wants to have time alone, like a coffee or like an hour or two alone with Sara he'll always tell me. They've been on holidays together. I think it's important for them to bond. A friend just said they have everything, but they have just one father. And it's so important for Saif also to give time to each of his children. I don't know why it's thought also. It's never crossed my mind the way people discuss it. It's not that difficult."

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kareena is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The actress also has Sujoy Ghosh thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, in which she will be seen sharing screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

