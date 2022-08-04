John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy almost 2 years after miscarriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISSY TEIGEN John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Model Chrissy Teigen has announced that she is expecting a 'miracle' baby with her musician husband John Legend. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to make this announcement which comes two years after they lost their baby boy Jack, reports mirror.co.uk. Teigen shared two beautiful pictures of her blossoming baby bump as she described the 'joy' that has been blessed on the family after their heartache.

Speaking about her fertility and pregnancy journey so far, she penned: "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Back in October 2020, the couple had been expecting their third child when Chrissy was rushed to hospital after suffering excessive bleeding and eventually lost the baby.

While her first two children were conceived via IVF, the third - who was to be called Jack - was conceived naturally.

Alongside a black-and-white image of herself in hospital, she wrote: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

The couple have two children together - Luna, five, and Miles, three.

